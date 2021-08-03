RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.90. 1,066,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,917. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.