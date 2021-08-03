RIT Capital Partners plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17.63 (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 2,602.50 ($34.00) on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,608.92 ($34.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,503.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

In related news, insider Mike Power bought 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

