Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get Roche alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 829,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.