Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

