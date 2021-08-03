Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $192.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

