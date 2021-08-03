Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.86

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 127056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The company has a market cap of C$600.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

