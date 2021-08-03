Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.43 on Tuesday, hitting $412.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 537.46 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

