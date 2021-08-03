Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 309,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

