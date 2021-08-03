Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $379.55 on Friday. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.23. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.