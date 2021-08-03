Royal Bank of Canada Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $62.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.