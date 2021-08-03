Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNI opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

