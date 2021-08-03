Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

MNARF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.