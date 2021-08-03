Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

