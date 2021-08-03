Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $43.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.