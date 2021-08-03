Royal Bank of Canada Sells 63,557 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period.

XMLV stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01.

