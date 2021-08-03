RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $6,484,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

