Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.50. 84,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,323. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.71.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.9928496 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.