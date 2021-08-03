Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.43.
Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.50. 84,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,323. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.71.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
