Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 447,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RYAAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 113,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.96. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

