Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 447,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RYAAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 113,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.96. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $121.63.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
