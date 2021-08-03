Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R opened at $75.73 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.