S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of SANT opened at €21.46 ($25.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a fifty-two week high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

