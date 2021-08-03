Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $47.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $48.10 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $188.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.55 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. 93,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,958. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

