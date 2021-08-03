Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFRY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. 620,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,383. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

