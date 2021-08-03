Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Saga Communications has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

