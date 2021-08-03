Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.
