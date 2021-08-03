Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

