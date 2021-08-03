Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 52.12. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.