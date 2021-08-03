Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,523,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

