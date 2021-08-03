Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

