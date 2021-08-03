Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,702 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Separately, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,704. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $91.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47.

