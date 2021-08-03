Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 708 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,162. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.