Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

