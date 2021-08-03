Saybrook Capital NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.44. 41,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

