SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist Securities

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.46.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $346.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

