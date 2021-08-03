SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.28. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $346.51.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

