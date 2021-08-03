SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-10.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.14.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.02. 540,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,455. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.32 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

