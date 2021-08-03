ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of ScanSource worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $387,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

