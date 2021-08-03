Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.17 ($169.61).

Shares of SU opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

