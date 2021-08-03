Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €144.17 ($169.61).

Shares of SU stock opened at €142.00 ($167.06) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.99.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

