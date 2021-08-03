Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.