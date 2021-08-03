Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,430,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OCA stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

