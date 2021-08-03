Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $198,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

