Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

ARKIU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

