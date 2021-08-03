Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

