Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,574 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.