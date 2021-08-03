Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,866 shares of company stock worth $788,989 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

