Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,866 shares of company stock worth $788,989 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,892 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,866 shares of company stock worth $788,989 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.