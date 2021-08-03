Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

