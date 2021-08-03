Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCAP opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

