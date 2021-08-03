Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 21,800 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GDS were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GDS by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

GDS stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

