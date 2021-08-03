Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Crown worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

