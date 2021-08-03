Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $377.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

