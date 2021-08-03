Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 638,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.